Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 6 – June, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview83-84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 178, 180, 182-183
    Playboy Interview: Tiny Tim
  2. Feature100-102, 104, 116, 206-208, 211, 214, 217-218
    Get All The Money
  3. Feature105-106, 112, 197, 199-200, 202, 204, 206
    The Chicago Conspiracy Circus
  4. Pictorial107-108, 110
    Lola
  5. Feature117-120, 244, 246, 248, 250
    The Germans are Coming! The Germans are Coming!
  6. Feature121, 128, 251-254, 256
    The Career Killers
  7. Feature122-124, 224-226, 228
    Now, From the State That Brought You Lester Maddox...
  8. Feature130-131, 146, 222, 224
    Rum Antics
  9. Pictorial133, 135-137
    Elaine Morton, Miss June, 1970
  10. Feature140-142, 152, 234, 236, 238
    See Naples and Live
  11. Feature147-148, 228-229
    Button, Button
  12. Feature149-151, 220-221
    "Tropic of Cancer" Revisited
  13. Feature153-154, 166, 230-232
    The Sacrifice
  14. Pictorial156-160, 163-164
    Claudia Jennings , Playmate of the Year, 1970
  15. Feature167-168, 238-240, 242
    Number Eight
