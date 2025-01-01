Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 7 – July, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58, 61-62, 64-66, 68, 138, 156, 158-159, 161
    Playboy Interview: Joan Baez
  2. Feature70-72, 74, 176-178, 180-181
    Rich Man's Weather
  3. Feature75, 142, 153-155
    Project Survival
  4. Pictorial76-80, 82, 200-201
    Shaping up for "Oh! Calcutta!"
  5. Feature84-86, 116, 183-187
    Man and Beast
  6. Feature87-88, 166, 168
    A Semester at Superdriver U
  7. Feature90, 93-94, 168-170
    Further "Up the Organization"
  8. Feature96-97, 172
    Torrid Italian Beauty
  9. Pictorial101-105
    Carol Willis, Miss July, 1970
  10. Feature108-113
    A Playboy Pad: Striking Sand Castle
  11. Feature117-118, 198
    Last Train to Limbo
  12. Feature119, 162, 164
    Everything you always wanted to know about television
  13. Feature120-122, 198-199
    Conversation Pieces
  14. Pictorial123-131
    The Dolls of "Beyond the Valley"
  15. Feature132-134, 164-165
    On Location
  16. Feature139-141, 188-190, 192-196
    Anatomy of a Massacre
  17. Feature143, 145-148
    Meaningful Dialog
