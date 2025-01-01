Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 8 – August, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-76, 78, 80, 82-84, 166-167, 169-170
    Playboy Interview: Dr. Paul Ehrlich
  2. Feature86-88, 128, 216, 218-220, 222
    A Small Death in the Rue De Rennes
  3. Feature90-91, 154, 193-194
    The Last Magician
  4. Feature92-98, 171
    Myra Goes Hollywood
  5. Fiction99
    The Sign
  6. Feature100, 102, 104, 200
    "Just Slip This Into Her Drink..."
  7. Feature105-106, 235-236
    The Gourmet
  8. Feature107-110, 112, 114, 214-215
    A Real Gas!
  9. Feature115, 124, 184-186, 188-189
    Star-Spangled Jive
  10. Pictorial116-121
    Sharon Clark, Miss August, 1970
  11. Feature129, 223-226, 228-230, 232-234
    Playboy Plays the Bond Market
  12. Feature130, 132, 134, 196-199
    All She Needs is Love
  13. Feature136-138, 191-192
    Leviathan!
  14. Feature139-140, 172, 181, 183
    Double Hannenframmis
  15. Pictorial141-150, 196
    Bunnies of 1970
  16. Feature155-156, 200-204
    Fore Play
The Playboy Masthead.
