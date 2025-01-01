Playboy Magazine
Vol. 17, no. 9 – September, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 286-287
    Playboy Interview: Peter Fonda
  2. Feature115-116, 288, 290-293
    Of Sanctity and Whiskey
  3. Feature118, 120, 154, 280, 282, 284
    The Abortion Revolution
  4. Feature121, 140, 251-254, 256
    Beyond the Fringes
  5. Feature122-124, 190
    Bird-and-Bottle Barbecue
  6. Feature126-127, 134, 274, 276-277
    The Engineering Mentality
  7. Pictorial128-130, 132
    The No-Bra Look
  8. Feature136-137, 250
    Modern-Day Model A
  9. Feature141, 144, 266, 268, 270, 272
    The Prison Diary of Jack Faust
  10. Feature142-143
    Notes from the Underground: Classifieds
  11. Pictorial146-151
    Debbie Ellison, Miss September, 1970
  12. Feature155-158, 200, 202-210, 212, 214-215
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  13. Pictorial163-164, 167-168, 170
    Elke
  14. Feature171-176, 278-279
    Back to Campus
  15. Feature181-182, 240-241
    Payment Overdue
  16. Feature186-188, 244, 246, 248
    Playboy's Student Survey
  17. Pictorial191-197
    Posterotica
