Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 10 – October, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 172, 230, 234, 236, 238
    Playboy Interview: William Kunstler
  2. Feature96, 98, 100, 251-252, 254, 256-258, 260
    Saul Bird Says: Relate! Communicate! Liberate!
  3. Feature101-102, 211-212, 215-217, 220-222
    The Many Faces of Murder
  4. Pictorial103-106
    Solid Gould
  5. Feature108-109, 223-228
    Nixon's The One--But What?
  6. Feature111, 194-197
    The Ecumenical Pleasures of Jewish Cookery
  7. Feature112-116, 118, 190-192
    The Transport Revolution
  8. Feature119-120, 246, 248, 250
    Diogenes' Search for an Honest Game
  9. Feature121-127
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  10. Feature128-129, 138, 176, 178, 182, 184, 187-188, 190
    Cine-Duck
  11. Pictorial130-135
    Madeleine Collinson and Mary Collinson, Miss October, 1970
  12. Feature141-142, 144-145, 156, 158, 198, 201-202
    Pornography and the Unmelancholy Danes
  13. Feature146-148, 261
    The Case for Cassettes
  14. Feature149-150, 262-264
    The Language Game
  15. Feature151, 240, 242, 244
    Muskrat Fun for Everyone
  16. Feature153-154
    Lainie
  17. Feature159, 162, 193
    Xong of Xuxan
  18. Pictorial160
    Going to Waist
  19. Feature163-169
    The 1971 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
  20. Feature220-221
    The Charles Whitman Papers
