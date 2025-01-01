Playboy Magazine
Vol. 17, no. 12 – December, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122
    Playboy Interview: Robert Graves
  2. Feature124-126, 128, 194, 283-286, 288, 291-294, 296, 301
    Dealing, or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues
  3. Feature130-132, 134, 311
    Ten Sex Myths Exploded
  4. Feature135, 140, 304-310
    Santa Claus In The Jungle
  5. Feature136-138, 320
    Hot and Cold Holiday Spirits
  6. Pictorial141-142, 145
    New-Model Model
  7. Feature149, 168, 344-346
    At Home
  8. Feature150, 156, 302-304
    On the Town
  9. Feature151-152, 180, 267
    Out of Town
  10. Pictorial161, 163-164, 166
    The Classic Woman
  11. Fiction170-171
    Corporal
  12. Fiction171
    Halloween in Denver
  13. Pictorial173-177
    Carol Imhof, Miss December, 1970
  14. Fiction181, 190, 275
    Another Christmas Carol
  15. Feature195, 198, 276-280
    Cosa Nostra-That's Italian For "Our Headache"
  16. Feature199-203, 336-338, 340, 342
    The International Comix Conspiracy
  17. Feature205, 207-208, 211-212, 214, 226, 312-316, 318
    Sex Stars of 1970
  18. Pictorial222-223
    Playboy's Do-It-Yourself Multiple
  19. Feature227, 260, 262-264
    The Best-Kept Secret
  20. Feature233, 268, 270, 272
    The Wasteland Revisited
  21. Feature240-241, 322, 324-326, 328, 330-332, 334
    A Million and One Nights in Soviet Russia
