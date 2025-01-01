Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 2 – February, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-67, 70, 72-74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84
    Playboy Interview: Tom Murton
  2. Feature86-88, 169-171
    The Big Pieces
  3. Feature91-92, 182, 184, 187
    Bussman's Holiday
  4. Feature93-96, 188
    Stocking the Urban Wine Cellar
  5. Pictorial97-98
    Fran-Tastic!
  6. Feature100-102, 112, 195-198
    The Intelligent Man's Guide to Intelligence
  7. Feature104-106, 189
    New-Fi
  8. Pictorial108-111
    The Statue
  9. Feature114-115, 190, 192-194
    Histories of the Future
  10. Pictorial117, 119-121
    Willy Rey, Miss February, 1971
  11. Feature124-125, 138, 199-200, 205-209
    Nearer, Silent Majority, To Thee
  12. Pictorial126-133, 216-218, 220-221
    The Executive Jet
  13. Feature139-140, 142, 210-212, 214
    A Nice Enough Funeral
  14. Feature148, 150, 222, 224-226, 228-232, 234-236
    Dealing, or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-brick-Lost-bag Blues
The Playboy Masthead.
