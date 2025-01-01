Vol. 18, no. 2 – February, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-67, 70, 72-74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84Playboy Interview: Tom Murton
- Feature86-88, 169-171The Big Pieces
- Feature91-92, 182, 184, 187Bussman's Holiday
- Feature93-96, 188Stocking the Urban Wine Cellar
- Pictorial97-98Fran-Tastic!
- Feature100-102, 112, 195-198The Intelligent Man's Guide to Intelligence
- Feature104-106, 189New-Fi
- Pictorial108-111The Statue
- Feature114-115, 190, 192-194Histories of the Future
- Pictorial117, 119-121Willy Rey, Miss February, 1971
- Feature124-125, 138, 199-200, 205-209Nearer, Silent Majority, To Thee
- Pictorial126-133, 216-218, 220-221The Executive Jet
- Feature139-140, 142, 210-212, 214A Nice Enough Funeral
- Feature148, 150, 222, 224-226, 228-232, 234-236Dealing, or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-brick-Lost-bag Blues