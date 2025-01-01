Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 3 – March, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 170-172, 175-176
    Playboy Interview: Dick Cavett
  2. Feature82-84, 86, 94, 212-214, 216-218, 220-224, 226-228
    Where Am I Now When I Need Me?
  3. Pictorial87-91
    A Playboy Pad: Walk-in Work of Art
  4. Feature100, 102, 152, 181, 183-187
    Shark!
  5. Feature104-106, 130, 200-204
    The Mini Revolution
  6. Pictorial113-117
    Cynthia Hall, Miss March, 1971
  7. Feature120-122, 168-169
    Mexico, Si
  8. Feature123, 210-211
    The Box
  9. Feature131-132
    The Three Students
  10. Feature134-135, 189-192
    Amsterdam ...
  11. Pictorial136-138, 140, 142-146, 167
    ... And the Girls of Holland
  12. Feature150-151, 193-196, 198-200
    Executive Chess
  13. Feature153, 158, 160, 162-163, 165-166
    Hizzoner
The Playboy Masthead.
