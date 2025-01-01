Vol. 18, no. 3 – March, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 170-172, 175-176Playboy Interview: Dick Cavett
- Feature82-84, 86, 94, 212-214, 216-218, 220-224, 226-228Where Am I Now When I Need Me?
- Pictorial87-91A Playboy Pad: Walk-in Work of Art
- Feature100, 102, 152, 181, 183-187Shark!
- Feature104-106, 130, 200-204The Mini Revolution
- Pictorial113-117Cynthia Hall, Miss March, 1971
- Feature120-122, 168-169Mexico, Si
- Feature123, 210-211The Box
- Feature131-132The Three Students
- Feature134-135, 189-192Amsterdam ...
- Pictorial136-138, 140, 142-146, 167... And the Girls of Holland
- Feature150-151, 193-196, 198-200Executive Chess
- Feature153, 158, 160, 162-163, 165-166Hizzoner