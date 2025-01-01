Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 18, no. 4 – April, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-83, 87-88, 90, 92-94, 96, 98, 100, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 182, 196, 198, 200, 202-204, 207-209
    Playboy Panel: Homosexuality
  2. Feature114, 116, 128, 186, 188, 190, 192, 194-195
    Duel
  3. Feature119, 142, 270-274, 276-277
    The Death of Liberalism
  4. Pictorial120-122
    The Well-Versed Lana Wood
  5. Feature129-130, 132, 224, 226
    The Miss Malawi Contest
  6. Pictorial133, 135-136, 139-140
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  7. Feature143, 252, 254-256, 258
    The Harry Hastings Method
  8. Pictorial144-149
    Chris Cranston, Miss April, 1971
  9. Feature152-154, 232-234, 236-238, 240, 248, 250
    Sixth Sense
  10. Feature156-158, 210, 212, 215, 218, 221
    Great Scott!
  11. Feature164-166, 222-223
    The Long Weekend
  12. Feature167-168, 170, 250-251
    Zubin and the Mothers
  13. Feature171, 173-174, 177-178, 230-232
    Vadim's "Pretty Maids"
