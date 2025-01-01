Vol. 18, no. 4 – April, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview81-83, 87-88, 90, 92-94, 96, 98, 100, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 182, 196, 198, 200, 202-204, 207-209Playboy Panel: Homosexuality
- Feature114, 116, 128, 186, 188, 190, 192, 194-195Duel
- Feature119, 142, 270-274, 276-277The Death of Liberalism
- Pictorial120-122The Well-Versed Lana Wood
- Feature129-130, 132, 224, 226The Miss Malawi Contest
- Pictorial133, 135-136, 139-140Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
- Feature143, 252, 254-256, 258The Harry Hastings Method
- Pictorial144-149Chris Cranston, Miss April, 1971
- Feature152-154, 232-234, 236-238, 240, 248, 250Sixth Sense
- Feature156-158, 210, 212, 215, 218, 221Great Scott!
- Feature164-166, 222-223The Long Weekend
- Feature167-168, 170, 250-251Zubin and the Mothers
- Feature171, 173-174, 177-178, 230-232Vadim's "Pretty Maids"