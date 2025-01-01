Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 5 – May, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98
    Playboy Interview: John Wayne
  2. Feature100-102, 168, 215-218, 224
    The Trip
  3. Pictorial104-109, 111, 118, 230-231
    Scuba-Do!
  4. Feature112, 194, 197-198
    The Procreation Myth
  5. Feature119-120, 232-237
    Power Play
  6. Pictorial121-123
    Right Number
  7. Feature125, 148, 199-200, 202, 205-207
    Haunts of the Very Rich
  8. Feature127-128, 188-189
    The Splendid Soufflé
  9. Pictorial130-135
    Janice Pennington, Miss May, 1971
  10. Feature139-140, 190
    World 42; Freaks 0
  11. Feature141-142, 191-193
    One Good Turn
  12. Feature143-147, 188
    Turned Out for Tomorrow
  13. Feature149-150, 262-264
    The Animal Fair
  14. Feature152-153, 238, 240, 242, 244, 246, 248, 250
    The Stuff of Poetry
  15. Pictorial155-165, 224-226, 228
    The Bunnies of New York
  16. Feature169-172, 251-252, 256, 258, 260
    Land of The Risen Sun
  17. Feature176-178, 180, 183-185
    "Slow Down, You Move Too Fast"
