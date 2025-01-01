Vol. 18, no. 6 – June, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature62-63Forum Newsfront
- Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 102, 172, 194-198, 200-202, 205-207Playboy Interview: Albert Speer
- Feature104-106, 118, 222-226, 232, 234, 236, 239-240, 242-246, 248, 250, 252Gray Matters
- Feature108-110, 254, 256, 258, 260, 262, 264, 266, 268-270Cetre Court
- Pictorial111, 113-114, 117Nude Theater
- Feature123-124, 132, 193The Odd Man
- Feature126-128, 213-214White House
- Pictorial134-139What's Japanese-American and English?
- Feature142-144, 152, 208, 210The Sounds of Silence
- Pictorial145-146, 148Just add Water
- Feature153-154, 156, 184, 187-188Funeral in Jackson
- Pictorial158-162Premier Playmates Revisited
- Pictorial163-168, 194Playmate of the Year 1971
- Feature173-174, 176, 178, 180, 182Absinthe