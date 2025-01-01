Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 6 – June, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature62-63
    Forum Newsfront
  2. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 102, 172, 194-198, 200-202, 205-207
    Playboy Interview: Albert Speer
  3. Feature104-106, 118, 222-226, 232, 234, 236, 239-240, 242-246, 248, 250, 252
    Gray Matters
  4. Feature108-110, 254, 256, 258, 260, 262, 264, 266, 268-270
    Cetre Court
  5. Pictorial111, 113-114, 117
    Nude Theater
  6. Feature123-124, 132, 193
    The Odd Man
  7. Feature126-128, 213-214
    White House
  8. Pictorial134-139
    What's Japanese-American and English?
  9. Feature142-144, 152, 208, 210
    The Sounds of Silence
  10. Pictorial145-146, 148
    Just add Water
  11. Feature153-154, 156, 184, 187-188
    Funeral in Jackson
  12. Pictorial158-162
    Premier Playmates Revisited
  13. Pictorial163-168, 194
    Playmate of the Year 1971
  14. Feature173-174, 176, 178, 180, 182
    Absinthe
The Playboy Masthead.
