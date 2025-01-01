Vol. 18, no. 7 – July, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74, 76, 218-220Playboy Interview: John Cassavetes
- Feature79-80, 197-198, 200-204, 206Murder at Cobbler's Hulk
- Feature84, 87-88, 186, 191, 193-196The Porn is Green
- Feature90, 92, 96, 180, 182, 184-186Sorry I Had to Leave You at the Nile
- Feature98-101, 106, 158-159, 161The Jaguar Story
- Pictorial109-113Heather Van Every, Miss July, 1971
- Feature116, 118, 214-216An End To All This
- Feature119-124, 175-178Pick of the Day Sailers
- Feature128-130, 164-166, 168-172Leary in Limbo
- Feature131-132Ellen's Dreams
- Feature134-136, 138, 150, 152, 154The New Salvationists
- Feature147-149, 208, 210-212Take the High Road...