Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 7 – July, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74, 76, 218-220
    Playboy Interview: John Cassavetes
  2. Feature79-80, 197-198, 200-204, 206
    Murder at Cobbler's Hulk
  3. Feature84, 87-88, 186, 191, 193-196
    The Porn is Green
  4. Feature90, 92, 96, 180, 182, 184-186
    Sorry I Had to Leave You at the Nile
  5. Feature98-101, 106, 158-159, 161
    The Jaguar Story
  6. Pictorial109-113
    Heather Van Every, Miss July, 1971
  7. Feature116, 118, 214-216
    An End To All This
  8. Feature119-124, 175-178
    Pick of the Day Sailers
  9. Feature128-130, 164-166, 168-172
    Leary in Limbo
  10. Feature131-132
    Ellen's Dreams
  11. Feature134-136, 138, 150, 152, 154
    The New Salvationists
  12. Feature147-149, 208, 210-212
    Take the High Road...
