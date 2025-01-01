Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 18, no. 8 – August, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 202-203, 205
    Playboy Interview: George McGovern
  2. Feature81-82, 108, 206-208, 210
    Also Known as Cassius
  3. Feature84-86, 94, 182-184, 186, 193-196, 198-201
    The Mole People Battle the Forces of Darkness
  4. Feature95-96, 167-170
    Three Sinners in the Green Jade Moon
  5. Feature98-100, 160-161
    $8884.42 A Second
  6. Feature106, 182
    Cooling it with Lobster
  7. Pictorial110-115
    Cathleen Lynn Rowland, Miss August, 1971
  8. Feature118, 120, 211-216, 218-224
    Goodbye to the Blind Slash Dead Kid's Hooch
  9. Feature122-124, 174-177, 179, 181
    The Future of Marriage
  10. Feature125, 132, 171
    My Perfect Murder
  11. Feature126-128, 162-166
    Champagne Country
  12. Feature130-131, 172-173
    Net Assets
  13. Feature133-134, 202
    Fish Story
  14. Pictorial137-144
    Bunnies of 1971
  15. Feature148-152, 154, 156, 158-159
    Playboy's First Pro Football Preview
