Playboy Magazine


Vol. 18, no. 9 – September, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview87-88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 210-211
    Playboy Interview: Jules Feiffer
  2. Feature104-106, 108, 118, 126, 128, 268-270, 272, 274, 276-278, 280-282, 284-285
    Small Saturday
  3. Feature115-116, 266-267
    I Want A Ghoul
  4. Pictorial119-120, 122
    Successful in Their Fashion
  5. Feature124-125, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220
    Playboy's Student Survey: 1971
  6. Pictorial129, 131, 133
    Surreal Ladies
  7. Feature136-138, 148, 222
    French Show With Italian Go
  8. Pictorial141-145
    Crystal Smith, Miss September, 1971
  9. Feature149, 205-207
    Health Foods and Haute Cuisine
  10. Feature153-156, 188, 226-227, 229-232, 234-237
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  11. Feature157, 194, 196
    The Most Powerful Tailor in the World
  12. Feature158-160, 242-244, 251-254, 256, 259-262, 264
    Collecting for Fun and (Maybe) Profit
  13. Feature162-164, 167-168, 171-174, 225
    Girls Of The Golden West
  14. Feature189-190, 226
    I'm Not Sure G*o*l*f is Therapy
  15. Feature151-152, 197-198, 201, 204
    Who Runs The Government?
The Playboy Masthead.
