Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 10 – October, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview79-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 168, 179-180, 182-183, 186, 188-191
    Playboy Interview: Charles Evers
  2. Feature95-96, 98, 176, 178
    The Sardinian Incident
  3. Feature99-100, 110, 242, 244, 246
    More Futures Than One
  4. Feature102-104, 206-208, 210, 212, 215-218, 220
    Butkus
  5. Pictorial105, 107-108
    Meet Marisa
  6. Feature111-112, 120, 234, 236, 238-240
    Payoff on Double Zero
  7. Pictorial114-119
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  8. Feature121, 124, 222-224, 226, 228
    A.C.L.U.--Let There be Law
  9. Pictorial127-131
    Claire Rambeau, Miss October, 1971
  10. Feature134-136, 158, 254-258
    Twilight of the Primitive
  11. Feature138-148, 248-249
    The Porno Girls
  12. Feature149-150, 154, 250, 252, 254
    Immortality is Fully Deductible
  13. Feature155, 204, 206
    Souped-Up Soups
  14. Feature159-165
    The 1972 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
  15. Feature169-170, 174
    The Test
The Playboy Masthead.
