Playboy Magazine
Vol. 18, no. 12 – December, 1971

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview99-100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 132
    Playboy Interview: Roman Polanski
  2. Feature126-128, 130, 311
    The Dashing Fellow
  3. Feature134, 136, 344, 346-348
    New York--A Town Without Foreplay
  4. Feature137, 164, 270-273
    S*e*x Comes to Thief Island
  5. Pictorial140-147
    Personal Visions of the Erotic
  6. Feature151, 248-249, 252, 254, 256-262
    Can the Real Howard Hughes...
  7. Feature152, 154, 320-324
    ...Still Stand Up?
  8. Feature166-168, 170, 274-276, 278-280, 282, 284, 286, 292-296
    A Meeting With Medusa
  9. Feature171-172, 198, 298, 301-304, 306-308, 310
    Shelley
  10. Pictorial174-179
    Karen Christy, Miss December, 1971
  11. Pictorial184-187
    Vegas Comes Up 007
  12. Feature199-202, 204, 263-264
    George Segal: Love's Labors Cast
  13. Feature205-208, 326, 328, 330, 332-334, 336, 338, 340-343
    The Coming of the Psychopath
  14. Feature211-212, 215-216, 219-220, 222, 312-319
    Sex Stars of 1971
  15. Feature227, 234, 240, 242, 244, 246-248
    Crazy Kids Cross the Ocean
  16. Feature230-232, 274
    Spirits of Christmas Past......and Present
  17. Feature235-236, 238-239
    Safely Deposited
