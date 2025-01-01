Vol. 18, no. 12 – December, 1971
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview99-100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 132Playboy Interview: Roman Polanski
- Feature126-128, 130, 311The Dashing Fellow
- Feature134, 136, 344, 346-348New York--A Town Without Foreplay
- Feature137, 164, 270-273S*e*x Comes to Thief Island
- Pictorial140-147Personal Visions of the Erotic
- Feature151, 248-249, 252, 254, 256-262Can the Real Howard Hughes...
- Feature152, 154, 320-324...Still Stand Up?
- Feature166-168, 170, 274-276, 278-280, 282, 284, 286, 292-296A Meeting With Medusa
- Feature171-172, 198, 298, 301-304, 306-308, 310Shelley
- Pictorial174-179Karen Christy, Miss December, 1971
- Pictorial184-187Vegas Comes Up 007
- Feature199-202, 204, 263-264George Segal: Love's Labors Cast
- Feature205-208, 326, 328, 330, 332-334, 336, 338, 340-343The Coming of the Psychopath
- Feature211-212, 215-216, 219-220, 222, 312-319Sex Stars of 1971
- Feature227, 234, 240, 242, 244, 246-248Crazy Kids Cross the Ocean
- Feature230-232, 274Spirits of Christmas Past......and Present
- Feature235-236, 238-239Safely Deposited