Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 19, no. 1 – January, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Germaine Greer
  2. Feature88-90, 234-238, 241-242
    Artemis, the Honest Well Digger
  3. Feature92-94, 190, 228, 231
    The Playboy Car Stable
  4. Feature95, 250-251
    My First Amorous Adventure
  5. Fiction96, 130, 132, 220-221
    The Parrot Who Met Papa
  6. Feature99-100, 134, 260-262, 264-270, 274-278
    At the Interface: Technology and Mysticism
  7. Feature103-104, 138, 252-256
    What's Your Intimacy Quotient?
  8. Feature106-115, 243-244
    Tarot: A Fresh Look at an Arcane Art
  9. Feature116, 118, 120, 156, 282-286
    The Killing of the Everglades
  10. Feature124-125, 218-219
    Electronic Journalism
  11. Feature125-126, 258-259
    Print Journalism
  12. Pictorial127-129
    Fashioned for the Future
  13. Interview133, 244-245
    An Interview With the Censor
  14. Ribald Classics140, 142-145
    Marilyn Cole, Miss January, 1972
  15. Feature148-150, 154, 280-281
    The Loves of Franklin Ambrose
  16. Feature161-162, 228
    By Dawn's Early Light
  17. Feature163-166, 168, 216-217
    A Clean, Well-Lighted Place of White Houses
  18. Feature169-170, 176
    Confessions of a Corporate Head-Hunter
  19. Feature174-175
    Man at His Leisure
  20. Pictorial177, 179-181, 183-185, 187-189
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  21. Feature198-200, 208, 225-227
    I'm Busted!
  22. Feature201, 246-247, 249-250
    Who Stuck the F*L*A*G in Reverend Titcomb?
  23. Pictorial202, 205-206
    Kubrick's "Clockwork Orange"
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.