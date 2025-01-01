Vol. 19, no. 2 – February, 1972
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-64, 68, 70, 72, 194-196, 198-200, 202, 204Playboy Interview: R. Buckminster Fuller
- Feature74-76, 78, 126, 180, 182-186, 188, 190The Last Carrousel
- Feature87-88, 94, 192, 194You Bet Your Life
- Pictorial89-90, 93Angel
- Feature95-96, 110, 166, 168-169"Incredible, Mr. Rolls!" "Mind-Boggling, Mr. Royce!"
- Feature97-100, 204-205, 207Music for Four Ears and Other Sound Ideas
- Feature101-102, 122, 208Rangle Dang Kaloof
- Feature104-106, 223Fast Feast
- Pictorial112-113, 115, 117P.J. Lansing. Miss February, 1972
- Feature128, 130, 164Chicken Itza
- Feature131-133The Hole Earth Catalog
- Feature135-136, 138, 172-177America: Loved it and Left It
- Feature151-160, 162, 208-213Jazz & Pop '72