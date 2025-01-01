Playboy Magazine
Vol. 19, no. 3 – March, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature86-88, 100, 184, 189-190, 192, 194-198, 200-202, 204, 206
    The Terminal Man
  2. Feature90-92, 114, 226-228, 230-232, 234-236
    Grateful Dead I Have Known
  3. Feature93-94, 96, 220-221
    Magnifique Dominique
  4. Feature97, 212
    Let There be Light Whiskeys
  5. Feature101-102, 104, 222, 224
    Himself
  6. Feature105, 112, 166, 168-169, 172
    Aerospaced Out
  7. Pictorial116-121
    Ellen Michaels, Miss March, 1972
  8. Feature124-126, 130, 207-211
    Poise as a Tie Breaker
  9. Feature133-134, 158, 160, 162-164
    Bill Lear and His Incredible Steam Machine
  10. Feature135, 138, 212-214
    The Chef's Story
  11. Feature139-140
    Snow's Angels
  12. Feature142-144, 215-219
    Encounter in Munich
  13. Feature145-151
    "Savages"
  14. Pictorial155-157
    The Shirt Off Her Back
