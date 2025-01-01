Vol. 19, no. 3 – March, 1972
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature86-88, 100, 184, 189-190, 192, 194-198, 200-202, 204, 206The Terminal Man
- Feature90-92, 114, 226-228, 230-232, 234-236Grateful Dead I Have Known
- Feature93-94, 96, 220-221Magnifique Dominique
- Feature97, 212Let There be Light Whiskeys
- Feature101-102, 104, 222, 224Himself
- Feature105, 112, 166, 168-169, 172Aerospaced Out
- Pictorial116-121Ellen Michaels, Miss March, 1972
- Feature124-126, 130, 207-211Poise as a Tie Breaker
- Feature133-134, 158, 160, 162-164Bill Lear and His Incredible Steam Machine
- Feature135, 138, 212-214The Chef's Story
- Feature139-140Snow's Angels
- Feature142-144, 215-219Encounter in Munich
- Feature145-151"Savages"
- Pictorial155-157The Shirt Off Her Back