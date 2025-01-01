Vol. 19, no. 4 – April, 1972
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview91-92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 106Playboy Interview: Jack Nicholson
- Feature108-110, 198, 200-202The Adventures of Chauncey Alcock
- Feature112, 114, 120, 230-232, 234, 236The Thirty-Caliber Roach Clip
- Pictorial115, 117, 119Turned-On Tubs
- Feature121, 136, 226, 228Games for the Superintelligent
- Feature123, 132, 260, 262, 264-265Have I Found the Greatest Restaurant in the World?
- Feature124, 126, 224-225No!
- Pictorial133-135The Bubble House: A Rising Market
- Feature137, 238, 240One Way to Bolinas
- Pictorial139-143Vicki Peters, Miss April, 1972
- Feature147-148, 266-268Kephas and Elohenu
- Pictorial150, 152-154, 156Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
- Fiction159-160, 182, 242, 244-246, 248, 250, 252-256, 258The Terminal Man
- Feature161-162, 164, 229-230Taking Over Vermont
- Feature165-166, 176, 213-214, 216, 218, 220, 223From Those Wonderful Folks Who Bring You...
- Pictorial167-168, 170, 172Tiffany's a Gem
- Feature183-184, 192, 194, 196Precognition