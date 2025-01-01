Playboy Magazine
Vol. 19, no. 4 – April, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 106
    Playboy Interview: Jack Nicholson
  2. Feature108-110, 198, 200-202
    The Adventures of Chauncey Alcock
  3. Feature112, 114, 120, 230-232, 234, 236
    The Thirty-Caliber Roach Clip
  4. Pictorial115, 117, 119
    Turned-On Tubs
  5. Feature121, 136, 226, 228
    Games for the Superintelligent
  6. Feature123, 132, 260, 262, 264-265
    Have I Found the Greatest Restaurant in the World?
  7. Feature124, 126, 224-225
    No!
  8. Pictorial133-135
    The Bubble House: A Rising Market
  9. Feature137, 238, 240
    One Way to Bolinas
  10. Pictorial139-143
    Vicki Peters, Miss April, 1972
  11. Feature147-148, 266-268
    Kephas and Elohenu
  12. Pictorial150, 152-154, 156
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  13. Fiction159-160, 182, 242, 244-246, 248, 250, 252-256, 258
    The Terminal Man
  14. Feature161-162, 164, 229-230
    Taking Over Vermont
  15. Feature165-166, 176, 213-214, 216, 218, 220, 223
    From Those Wonderful Folks Who Bring You...
  16. Pictorial167-168, 170, 172
    Tiffany's a Gem
  17. Feature183-184, 192, 194, 196
    Precognition
