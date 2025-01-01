Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 19, no. 5 – May, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100
    Playboy Interview: Howard Cosell
  2. Feature102, 104, 235-236, 240, 242
    The Jewels of the Cabots
  3. Feature106-108, 247-248, 250
    You'll Laugh! You'll Cry! You'll Watch Them Die! It's Today's News Spectacular!
  4. Feature114-116, 230, 232, 234
    Man's Hidden Environment
  5. Feature117-118, 190-192
    The Great Race
  6. Feature120-124, 193-195
    Shoot & Show!
  7. Feature129, 154, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210, 215-216, 218
    In Search of Los Angeles
  8. Feature130, 244, 246
    Riviera Idyl
  9. Pictorial132-136
    Deanna Baker, Miss May, 1972
  10. Feature146, 148, 224, 226, 228
    The Sound of Rain
  11. Pictorial149-150
    On Course
  12. Feature158, 160, 174, 252, 254, 256-258, 260, 262-266, 268
    The Terminal Man
  13. Feature170-173
    In A World They Never Made
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.