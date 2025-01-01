Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 19, no. 6 – June, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview83-84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 198
    Playboy Interview: Jackie Stewart
  2. Feature103-104, 174, 256, 258-264
    Falling Rocks Narrowing Road Cul-De-Sac Stop
  3. Feature107-108, 206, 208
    A Gentleman's Game for Reasonable Stakes
  4. Pictorial109-112
    Those Sexy French Literary Ladies
  5. Feature115-116, 252, 254-255
    Kennedy Rising
  6. Feature121, 130, 224-226, 228, 230-238
    Hollywood's Second Coming
  7. Feature122, 124, 126, 192, 194, 196-197
    Chasing the Bucks
  8. Pictorial127-128
    Love for Sale
  9. Feature131, 140, 246-248, 250-251
    The Worldly Americans
  10. Pictorial133-137
    Debbie Davis, Miss June, 1972
  11. Feature141, 188, 190
    You're Kidding
  12. Feature147, 150, 202, 204
    The Fine Art of Being the Boss
  13. Fiction151-152, 240, 242, 244
    Blues Next Door
  14. Feature154, 156, 213
    The Big Freeze
  15. Feature157-159
    The People--Maybe!
  16. Pictorial161-162, 164, 166, 224
    Liv Lindeland, Playmate of the Year, 1972
  17. Feature170-172, 214, 216, 218, 220-222
    In the Image of Man
  18. Feature175-176, 178, 180, 182, 184, 186
    Memoirs of an Intermittent Madman
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.