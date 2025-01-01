Playboy Magazine


Vol. 19, no. 8 – August, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78-80, 200
    Playboy Interview: Sam Peckinpah
  2. Feature82-84, 158, 222, 224-228
    Backward, Turn Backward
  3. Feature87, 92, 178, 180-182, 184
    God is a Variable Interval
  4. Pictorial88-90
    Boxcar Bertha
  5. Feature97, 100, 206-208, 210, 212-214
    In the Community of Girls and the Commerce of Culture
  6. Feature101-102, 104, 218
    The Happiest Days
  7. Feature105-107, 186-187
    Zoom!
  8. Feature111, 215-216
    Hijack
  9. Pictorial113-117
    Linda Summer, Miss August, 1972
  10. Feature120-122, 130, 167-168, 173-174
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  11. Feature123-124, 175
    Larry Lives!
  12. Feature125-128
    A Playboy Pad: Surprise Package
  13. Feature131-132, 202-204, 206
    Shut Up and Show the Movies!
  14. Feature133-134, 194-198
    Sex & Sin in Sheboygan
  15. Feature136-146, 188, 190-191
    The Girls of Munich
  16. Feature159-160, 162, 164-166
    Swindling & Knavery, Inc.
