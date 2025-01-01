Playboy Magazine
Vol. 19, no. 9 – September, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-76, 78, 80-84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 229
    Playboy Interview: Bernadette Devlin
  2. Fiction98-100, 126, 242-248, 250, 252-254
    Semi-Tough
  3. Feature102-104, 110, 256-259
    Blue-Collar Saboteurs
  4. Pictorial105-109
    Student Bodies
  5. Feature111, 116, 196
    The Screenewryter's Tale
  6. Feature117-118, 120, 188
    A Heady History of Beer
  7. Feature127, 220, 222, 224-226, 228
    Skirmishes with the Ladies of the Magnolias
  8. Pictorial128-133
    Susan Miller, Miss September, 1972
  9. Feature136-138, 142, 198, 202, 204, 206, 209-212
    Staggerwing and Me
  10. Pictorial139-140
    Skinetic Art
  11. Feature143-144, 146
    The Drug Explosion
  12. Feature146, 212, 217-218
    Corporate Pushers
  13. Feature150, 152, 176, 178, 180-181, 183-185
    Stone Cold Fever
  14. Feature153-156, 170, 230-232, 234, 236-240, 242
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  15. Fiction157-158, 190-192, 194-195
    The Wachsmuth Syndrome
  16. Pictorial159, 161-162, 164-165, 218-219
    M*A*S*H Dish
  17. Feature168-169, 196-197
    You can't send a kid up in a crate like that!
  18. Pictorial171-172, 174, 190
    Back to Campus
The Playboy Masthead.
