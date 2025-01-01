Vol. 19, no. 10 – October, 1972
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84Playboy Interview: Meir Kahane
- Feature86, 88, 100, 218-220, 222, 224-228, 230Breakout
- Feature90-92, 96, 212, 214, 216Gillon Cameron, Poacher
- Pictorial93-94Brown Black and White
- Fiction101, 126, 182-183Chameleon
- Feature106, 109, 116, 190, 195-196, 198What Did I Do That Was Wrong?
- Pictorial119-123Sharon Johansen, Miss October, 1972
- Feature127, 136, 190The President Flagellates Frogs
- Feature129, 186, 188Pasta Plus
- Feature130-132, 234-236, 238-239The Rover Boys at College
- Pictorial133-135Body Work
- Feature137-138, 168, 170, 173, 175, 178, 180The Purity of the Long-Distance Runner
- Feature141-148, 150, 208, 210Bunnies of 1972
- Feature160-162, 240-242Fellini's Roma ... Rome's Fellini