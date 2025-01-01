Playboy Magazine
Vol. 19, no. 10 – October, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84
    Playboy Interview: Meir Kahane
  2. Feature86, 88, 100, 218-220, 222, 224-228, 230
    Breakout
  3. Feature90-92, 96, 212, 214, 216
    Gillon Cameron, Poacher
  4. Pictorial93-94
    Brown Black and White
  5. Fiction101, 126, 182-183
    Chameleon
  6. Feature106, 109, 116, 190, 195-196, 198
    What Did I Do That Was Wrong?
  7. Pictorial119-123
    Sharon Johansen, Miss October, 1972
  8. Feature127, 136, 190
    The President Flagellates Frogs
  9. Feature129, 186, 188
    Pasta Plus
  10. Feature130-132, 234-236, 238-239
    The Rover Boys at College
  11. Pictorial133-135
    Body Work
  12. Feature137-138, 168, 170, 173, 175, 178, 180
    The Purity of the Long-Distance Runner
  13. Feature141-148, 150, 208, 210
    Bunnies of 1972
  14. Feature160-162, 240-242
    Fellini's Roma ... Rome's Fellini
