Playboy Magazine
Vol. 19, no. 11 – November, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-92, 94, 98, 100, 102, 106, 230-232, 236, 238, 241-244
    Playboy Interview: Jack Anderson
  2. Feature109-110, 114, 176, 178
    Whatever happened to Henry Oates?
  3. Feature112, 190-191
    Water?
  4. Feature115, 117-118, 120, 246, 248
    Variation on a Vadim Theme
  5. Feature121, 180, 182, 185-186, 188
    You'll have to Talk Louder--I have Sand in My Ears
  6. Feature123, 126, 206-208
    Hustling the Youth Vote
  7. Feature127-128, 130, 134, 194
    Everything Dr. Reuben Doesn't Know About Sex
  8. Feature136, 258, 260, 262, 264, 266, 268, 270-271
    The Terrible Events in Santa Barbara
  9. Pictorial139, 141-143
    Lenna Sjooblom, Miss November, 1972
  10. Feature146-148, 200-201, 204-205
    The Hit Men
  11. Feature150-152, 272, 274-278
    Suicide
  12. Feature155-156, 248-250, 252, 254-256
    Imprisonment Chic
  13. Feature157-158, 196, 198-199
    The Arsons of Desire
  14. Pictorial160-172, 210, 212, 214, 216, 218-220, 222
    Sex in Cinema 1972
