Vol. 19, no. 12 – December, 1972
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122, 262Playboy Interview: Yevgeny Yevtushenko
- Feature124, 126, 276-278, 282The Silver Crown
- Feature129-130, 144, 306-308, 310, 312Head of the Family
- Feature131-133, 266, 268And A Bald Eagle in a Plum Tree
- Feature134-136, 263Keeping it Casual
- Pictorial137, 139-140, 143Woman Eternal
- Feature146-147, 156, 345-346, 348The Further Adventures of Chauncey Alcock
- Feature149, 151-152, 252, 255-258My First Orgy
- Feature153, 326, 328From Stonehenge to Tranquillity Base
- Feature157, 224, 236, 241-242The Way to Médenine
- Feature163-165, 168, 243, 245PinBall
- Feature166-167, 264-265Great Moments in Pinball History
- Feature169, 202, 269-271In Front of God and Everybody
- Pictorial170-177Mercy Rooney, Miss December, 1972
- Feature181-182, 300-302, 304-305The Mississippi
- Feature183, 192, 272-274The Gourmet Hunt
- Pictorial185-186, 188A Startling Astarte
- Feature191, 191, 191, 191, 258, 261, 274-275, 296-299Power!
- Feature193, 196, 330, 332, 336, 338, 340, 342, 344Truckin' With Gretchen
- Feature203-206, 314, 316Who or What was It?
- Feature209-210, 212-215, 217-218, 228, 284, 286, 288, 290, 293-295Sex Stars of 1972
- Feature231-232, 246, 249-251A Heart-Stopping, Eye-Bulging, Wave-Making Idea