Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 19, no. 12 – December, 1972

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122, 262
    Playboy Interview: Yevgeny Yevtushenko
  2. Feature124, 126, 276-278, 282
    The Silver Crown
  3. Feature129-130, 144, 306-308, 310, 312
    Head of the Family
  4. Feature131-133, 266, 268
    And A Bald Eagle in a Plum Tree
  5. Feature134-136, 263
    Keeping it Casual
  6. Pictorial137, 139-140, 143
    Woman Eternal
  7. Feature146-147, 156, 345-346, 348
    The Further Adventures of Chauncey Alcock
  8. Feature149, 151-152, 252, 255-258
    My First Orgy
  9. Feature153, 326, 328
    From Stonehenge to Tranquillity Base
  10. Feature157, 224, 236, 241-242
    The Way to Médenine
  11. Feature163-165, 168, 243, 245
    PinBall
  12. Feature166-167, 264-265
    Great Moments in Pinball History
  13. Feature169, 202, 269-271
    In Front of God and Everybody
  14. Pictorial170-177
    Mercy Rooney, Miss December, 1972
  15. Feature181-182, 300-302, 304-305
    The Mississippi
  16. Feature183, 192, 272-274
    The Gourmet Hunt
  17. Pictorial185-186, 188
    A Startling Astarte
  18. Feature191, 191, 191, 191, 258, 261, 274-275, 296-299
    Power!
  19. Feature193, 196, 330, 332, 336, 338, 340, 342, 344
    Truckin' With Gretchen
  20. Feature203-206, 314, 316
    Who or What was It?
  21. Feature209-210, 212-215, 217-218, 228, 284, 286, 288, 290, 293-295
    Sex Stars of 1972
  22. Feature231-232, 246, 249-251
    A Heart-Stopping, Eye-Bulging, Wave-Making Idea
