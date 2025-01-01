Vol. 20, no. 1 – January, 1973
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-66, 68, 70, 72, 74-76, 78, 207Playboy Interview: Carroll O'connor
- Fiction80-82, 126, 148, 242-248, 250, 252, 254The Digger's Game
- Feature84, 86, 166, 180, 228, 230, 232Seduction is a Four-Letter Word
- Fiction87, 94, 208-209Dessert at the Belvedere
- Pictorial89-92Pete Turner's Turn-ons
- Feature96-98, 116, 156, 236, 238Candy-Coated Nightmares in Nirvana by the Bay
- Feature101-102, 108, 110, 152, 205-206To China With Nixon
- Fiction103-104Triad
- Fiction105, 212The Passenger
- Fiction106-107, 216The Belly
- Feature117, 120, 196, 258-259And So It Goes
- Pictorial128-133Miki Garcia, Miss January, 1973
- Fiction136, 138, 144, 186, 218, 220, 222The Inside Outside Complex
- Feature145-146, 242The Natural
- Feature158-159, 162, 164-165The Forces of Death and the Forces of Life
- Pictorial167-169, 171-172, 174-178Playboys Playmate Review
- Feature182-185Fear
- Feature187-188, 192, 202Adventures of a Litigious Law Buff
- Pictorial193-194"Impossible Object"