Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 1 – January, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 68, 70, 72, 74-76, 78, 207
    Playboy Interview: Carroll O'connor
  2. Fiction80-82, 126, 148, 242-248, 250, 252, 254
    The Digger's Game
  3. Feature84, 86, 166, 180, 228, 230, 232
    Seduction is a Four-Letter Word
  4. Fiction87, 94, 208-209
    Dessert at the Belvedere
  5. Pictorial89-92
    Pete Turner's Turn-ons
  6. Feature96-98, 116, 156, 236, 238
    Candy-Coated Nightmares in Nirvana by the Bay
  7. Feature101-102, 108, 110, 152, 205-206
    To China With Nixon
  8. Fiction103-104
    Triad
  9. Fiction105, 212
    The Passenger
  10. Fiction106-107, 216
    The Belly
  11. Feature117, 120, 196, 258-259
    And So It Goes
  12. Pictorial128-133
    Miki Garcia, Miss January, 1973
  13. Fiction136, 138, 144, 186, 218, 220, 222
    The Inside Outside Complex
  14. Feature145-146, 242
    The Natural
  15. Feature158-159, 162, 164-165
    The Forces of Death and the Forces of Life
  16. Pictorial167-169, 171-172, 174-178
    Playboys Playmate Review
  17. Feature182-185
    Fear
  18. Feature187-188, 192, 202
    Adventures of a Litigious Law Buff
  19. Pictorial193-194
    "Impossible Object"
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.