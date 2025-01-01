Playboy Magazine
Vol. 20, no. 2 – February, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 60, 62-64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 78
    Playboy Interview: Milton Friedman
  2. Feature74-76, 156-157
    Jack, The Traveler's Friend
  3. Feature85, 118, 177-178
    The Spartans of Indochina
  4. Pictorial86-89
    In Search of Love's Sure Thing
  5. Feature90, 96, 140, 179-181, 183-190, 192, 194-195
    The Digger's Game
  6. Feature97, 209
    Firepot Party
  7. Feature101-102, 142, 160-162, 164, 167-170
    Gone in October
  8. Pictorial104-107, 109
    Cynthia Lynn Wood, Miss February, 1973
  9. Feature112-114, 210-212
    The Powder and The Glory
  10. Feature120-122, 170-174, 176
    Oh, Little Town of Millionaires
  11. Feature123-124, 126, 150, 152-154, 156
    What Your Sex Fantasies Mean
  12. Feature127, 130, 132, 206, 208
    Trouble in Paradise
  13. Pictorial133-135
    Two To "Tango"
  14. Pictorial136-137, 139
    Maria
  15. Feature143-148, 198, 200-205
    Jazz & Pop '73
  16. Feature148-149
    The Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame
