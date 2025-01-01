Playboy Magazine
Vol. 20, no. 4 – April, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview85-86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96-98, 100
    Playboy Interview: Tennessee Williams
  2. Feature102-104, 106, 150, 152, 236, 238, 240-242, 244, 246-248, 250, 252, 254, 256, 258-260
    Flashman at the Charge
  3. Feature108-110, 118, 178, 180, 182, 184, 186, 188
    The Lie Machine
  4. Pictorial111, 113-116, 194, 197
    Say "Ah!"
  5. Feature122-123, 126, 222, 224, 226-230
    Killer
  6. Feature128-131
    Who's Doing What With Your Money
  7. Feature133, 142, 232
    In the Bag
  8. Pictorial135, 137-139
    Julie Woodson, Miss April, 1973
  9. Feature153, 156, 188-190, 192, 194
    Skin's Art
  10. Feature157-158, 160, 172, 216, 218, 220
    The Games of Munich
  11. Pictorial161-162, 164, 166
    Disney's Latest Hit
  12. Feature169-170, 204-205, 208, 210, 212, 214-215
    The Big Top Wants You!
  13. Pictorial173, 175-176
    Women---With a Twist
