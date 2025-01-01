Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 5 – May, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-80, 82, 86, 88, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Huey Newton
  2. Fiction96-98, 100, 110
    No Comebacks
  3. Pictorial101-102, 104, 106, 108
    Sex and The Automobile
  4. Feature111, 114, 142, 250-256
    What a Waste
  5. Feature115-116, 136, 189-190
    Service Without a Smile
  6. Feature125, 244, 246, 248
    Dieticians are Just Folks
  7. Pictorial126, 128-131
    Anulka Dziubinska, Miss May, 1973
  8. Feature143-144, 191-192, 194
    Palm Springs Eternal
  9. Feature148-150, 158, 180, 184, 186-188
    If You Liked ''1984,'' You'll Love 1973
  10. Pictorial151-157
    ''Indian''
  11. Fiction161-162, 204, 206, 208-209, 212, 214-218, 220-222, 224, 226, 228, 230, 232-234, 236, 238-240
    Flashman at the Charge
  12. Feature164-165, 178-179
    Bede as in Speedy
