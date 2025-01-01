Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 6 – June, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78, 80-82, 84, 88, 90, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Walter Cronkite
  2. Feature96-98, 192-194, 197
    Do With Me What You Will
  3. Feature100, 102, 110, 184, 186-188
    We are All "Bui Doi"
  4. Pictorial103-104, 107-108
    Woman's Work
  5. Feature111-112, 138, 210-213
    The Writer as Political Crazy
  6. Feature114-115, 120, 250-251
    The Teachings of Don Wow: A Gringo Way of Knowledge
  7. Feature122-123, 198, 200, 202, 204, 206-209
    Winners and Losers
  8. Pictorial125, 127-131
    Ruthy Ross, Miss June, 1973
  9. Pictorial134, 136
    Fastest!
  10. Feature139-140, 252-254
    Neighbors
  11. Feature144, 146, 148, 216-218, 220, 222, 224-225, 228, 230, 232-234, 236, 238-240, 242-244, 246, 248-249
    Flashman at the Charge
  12. Feature147, 189-190, 192
    The No-Cooking Cookout
  13. Pictorial153-154, 157, 159-160, 216
    Marilyn Cole, Playmate of the Year, 1973
  14. Pictorial167-171
    Playboy Pad: Bigger Than a Breadbox
The Playboy Masthead.
