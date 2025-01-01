Playboy Magazine
Vol. 20, no. 7 – July, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 63-64, 66, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 218, 220
    Playboy Interview: Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.
  2. Feature81-82, 104, 222-224
    A Society of Friends
  3. Pictorial87, 89-90
    Tisa
  4. Feature93-94, 204-206
    Jesus Christ Super Ham
  5. Feature95-96, 102, 207-208, 210
    A Crossing on the France
  6. Pictorial110, 112-115
    Martha Smith, Miss July, 1973
  7. Feature118-120, 174
    How to Beat the Stock Market by Watching Girls, Counting Aspirin, Checking Sunspots and Wondering Wh
  8. Feature121-128, 174-175
    Great Gorge!
  9. Feature129, 132, 211-212
    The Wager
  10. Feature133-134, 136, 198, 200
    The Time Machine
  11. Pictorial137, 139-140, 142
    Tina of the Tanbark
  12. Feature144-145, 148, 160, 163-164, 166, 169-170
    Win Some, Lose Some
  13. Pictorial149-151
    Sainted Bond
  14. Feature153, 171
    The Worst and the Grayest
  15. Pictorial154, 156, 159
    Summer of '72
