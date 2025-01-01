Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 8 – August, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 68-70, 72-74, 76
    Playboy Interview: David Halberstam
  2. Feature78-80, 148, 186-187, 189-190
    The Ghost of Martin Luther King
  3. Feature83-84, 90, 214-216, 218-219
    Chairman Skinflint
  4. Pictorial85-88
    Tender Trapp
  5. Feature91-92, 179-180, 182-183
    Flies, Snakes, Fat Benny
  6. Feature93-96, 98, 168-172, 174-176
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime
  7. Feature99, 104, 199-200, 204
    Showdown on Boardwalk
  8. Pictorial100-103
    T Party
  9. Feature106-107, 191-192, 194-198
    Journey into Silence
  10. Pictorial109-111, 113
    Winner!
  11. Feature116-118, 130, 206, 208, 210-211
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  12. Feature120-124, 126, 205
    Great Bars/Great Drinks
  13. Feature127, 212-213
    Samuel Pepys in Funne City
  14. Feature128-129
    An Eye for the Future
  15. Feature131-132, 150, 152, 154
    Next Train to Warsaw?
  16. Feature134-143, 155-156, 160-163
    Porno Chic
  17. Feature149
    Cycling makes a Splash
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.