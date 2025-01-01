Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 9 – September, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature79-82, 84, 86, 88, 90-92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 196-200
    Playboy Panel: New Sexual Life Styles
  2. Feature107-108, 110, 271-276
    Calloway's Climb
  3. Pictorial111-117
    A Star is Made
  4. Feature118, 120, 126, 258-260, 262, 264-268, 270
    It's Enough to Make You Sick
  5. Feature128-129, 232, 236, 238-239
    City Wheels: A Two-Way Street
  6. Feature130-132, 186, 189-193
    Thomas Eagleton Seagull
  7. Feature133, 222, 227-228
    What a Friend We Have in Cheeses
  8. Pictorial135-141
    Geri Glass, Miss September, 1973
  9. Feature144-146, 256-257
    Math Goes Mini
  10. Fiction147-148, 229-230
    The Bee on the Finger
  11. Feature149-152, 154, 174, 210, 212, 216-220
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part II: Chicago and the Prohibition Years
  12. Feature156-158, 172, 204-206, 208
    The King is Dead
  13. Feature159-160, 162, 202-203
    The Sarong Comes From Saks
  14. Feature163-166
    "The Naked Ape"
  15. Pictorial166, 168, 170, 201-202
    "Ape" Girl
  16. Feature175-178, 240-242, 244, 248, 250-254, 256
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
