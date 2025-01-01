Playboy Magazine
Vol. 20, no. 10 – October, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-74, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Pete Rozelle
  2. Feature89-90, 92, 196, 199-204, 206, 208-209
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s
  3. Feature95-96, 210, 214, 216, 220, 222
    When the Americans Came
  4. Pictorial97-98
    Sacheen
  5. Feature100-102, 106, 226-228, 230, 232, 234
    The Promoters
  6. Feature104, 184-186
    Pad Warmer
  7. Feature107, 112, 188, 190, 192
    I Lost it in the Second Turn
  8. Feature108
    The Beegle
  9. Feature109
    The Blackhead
  10. Feature110
    The Tortilla
  11. Feature111
    The Vamoose
  12. Feature113, 115-116, 132, 158, 236, 238-240, 242
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime, Part III: Slicing up the Big Apple
  13. Pictorial119-123
    Valerie Lane, Miss October, 1973
  14. Pictorial126-131
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  15. Feature133, 160, 162, 164, 166, 168, 170, 173-175
    Burt Reynolds Puts His Pants On...
  16. Pictorial134-142, 144, 182
    Bunnies of 1973
  17. Fiction145, 186-187
    Voices
  18. Feature146-148, 178, 180
    Burr: Portrait of a Dangerous Man
  19. Feature149-155
    The Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
