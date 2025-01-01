Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 20, no. 11 – November, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature78-79
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part II: Premarital Sex
  2. Feature101-102, 118, 184, 187
    The Night Surgeon
  3. Feature104, 114, 246, 248, 250, 252, 254
    Mason Hoffenberg Gets in a Few Licks
  4. Pictorial106-112
    Encore
  5. Feature124, 126, 144, 164, 236, 238, 240, 242, 244
    Goodbye to Darkest Africa
  6. Feature127, 138, 234-235
    Last Polka in Albania
  7. Pictorial129-133
    Monica Tidwell, Miss November, 1973
  8. Feature137, 255-256, 258
    San Francisco Petal
  9. Pictorial139-143
    The Skin Game
  10. Feature145-148, 196, 198, 200, 202, 206, 208, 210
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime
  11. Feature149-150, 166, 222, 224, 228, 232
    Jamaican Holiday
  12. Pictorial152-162, 170, 172, 174, 176, 178, 180, 182
    Sex in Cinema 1973
  13. Feature167-169, 212, 214-215
    A New Leaf
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.