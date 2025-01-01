Vol. 20, no. 12 – December, 1973
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature96-97, 260Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part III: Sex and Marriage
- Interview103-104, 107-108, 110, 112, 116Playboy Interview: Bob Hope
- Feature118-120, 256The Golden Christmas Dugat
- Feature123-124, 144, 166, 285-286The Tyranny of Weakness
- Feature125-128, 142, 286-288The World's Most Dangerous Book
- Pictorial129-139Pinups
- Feature143, 289-290Flame is the Name of the Game
- Feature145-146, 148, 158, 248, 251-256Playboy's History of Organized Crime
- Pictorial149-152, 155, 310, 312Barbi's Back!
- Feature159-164Is the Supreme Court Soft on Pornography?
- Feature167, 290-292, 294-298The Spree
- Pictorial168-175Christine Maddox, Miss December, 1973
- Feature178, 184, 258The True and Believable Story of the Invention of Women
- Feature188, 190, 192, 202, 241-244Miss Coynte of Greene
- Feature203, 330, 332, 334, 336-338, 340, 342, 344, 346A Real Mickey Mouse Operation
- Feature205-216, 218, 299-300, 302, 304, 306, 308Sex Stars of 1973
- Fiction217The Escalator
- Feature219-221, 224, 234, 261-262, 265-268, 272, 274, 278It's Just Like You're Two Rubber Titties. Hello!
- Feature220, 222, 224, 318, 320-322, 324, 326, 328A Town so Tough Just Living is a Full-Time Job
- Feature225-228A Playboy Pad: Texas Time Machine