Playboy Magazine
Vol. 20, no. 12 – December, 1973

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature96-97, 260
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part III: Sex and Marriage
  2. Interview103-104, 107-108, 110, 112, 116
    Playboy Interview: Bob Hope
  3. Feature118-120, 256
    The Golden Christmas Dugat
  4. Feature123-124, 144, 166, 285-286
    The Tyranny of Weakness
  5. Feature125-128, 142, 286-288
    The World's Most Dangerous Book
  6. Pictorial129-139
    Pinups
  7. Feature143, 289-290
    Flame is the Name of the Game
  8. Feature145-146, 148, 158, 248, 251-256
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime
  9. Pictorial149-152, 155, 310, 312
    Barbi's Back!
  10. Feature159-164
    Is the Supreme Court Soft on Pornography?
  11. Feature167, 290-292, 294-298
    The Spree
  12. Pictorial168-175
    Christine Maddox, Miss December, 1973
  13. Feature178, 184, 258
    The True and Believable Story of the Invention of Women
  14. Feature188, 190, 192, 202, 241-244
    Miss Coynte of Greene
  15. Feature203, 330, 332, 334, 336-338, 340, 342, 344, 346
    A Real Mickey Mouse Operation
  16. Feature205-216, 218, 299-300, 302, 304, 306, 308
    Sex Stars of 1973
  17. Fiction217
    The Escalator
  18. Feature219-221, 224, 234, 261-262, 265-268, 272, 274, 278
    It's Just Like You're Two Rubber Titties. Hello!
  19. Feature220, 222, 224, 318, 320-322, 324, 326, 328
    A Town so Tough Just Living is a Full-Time Job
  20. Feature225-228
    A Playboy Pad: Texas Time Machine
