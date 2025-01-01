Playboy Magazine
Vol. 21, no. 1 – January, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature64-65, 287-288
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part IV: Extramarital and Postmarital Sex
  2. Interview67-70, 72, 74-78, 82, 84, 86, 88, 289-291
    Playboy Interview: Hugh M. Hefner
  3. Feature90-92, 116, 196, 251-255, 257, 259, 261
    Humboldt's Gift
  4. Feature94-96, 98, 249-251
    A Layman's Guide to Monetary Crises
  5. Feature103-104, 120, 269-270
    A Nursery Tale
  6. Pictorial106-115
    Twenty Years of Playmates
  7. Feature119, 245, 248
    The Other Bubblies
  8. Feature121-124, 263, 265
    Is It Nice to Have Sex with a Brussels Sprout?
  9. Feature125, 134, 235-236
    Mr. Morley I Presume
  10. Pictorial126-127, 129, 131-132
    Painted Lady
  11. Feature135-138, 140, 164, 229-235
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part VI: The Heat's On
  12. Pictorial143-144, 147-151
    Nancy Cameron, Miss January, 1974
  13. Feature154-156, 158, 273, 275, 277-279, 281, 283-284
    Jerry Lewis, Birthday Boy
  14. Feature157, 242, 245
    Can Tennis Swapping Save Your Marriage?
  15. Feature160-163, 269
    Free Style!
  16. Feature167-168, 239, 241
    Nevada
  17. Feature169, 172, 213, 225-227
    Haiti, Goodbye
  18. Feature173-174, 211, 266-267
    The Country That Wasn't There
  19. Feature175-178, 192, 217, 220-222
    Dürling or the Faithless Wife
  20. Pictorial179-180, 182-183, 185-188, 190-191
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  21. Pictorial197-210
    Twenty Years of Playboy
  22. Feature212, 285, 287
    I'm Ok--You're So-So
  23. Feature233-234
    Rat-A-Tat-Tat!
