Vol. 21, no. 1 – January, 1974
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature64-65, 287-288Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part IV: Extramarital and Postmarital Sex
- Interview67-70, 72, 74-78, 82, 84, 86, 88, 289-291Playboy Interview: Hugh M. Hefner
- Feature90-92, 116, 196, 251-255, 257, 259, 261Humboldt's Gift
- Feature94-96, 98, 249-251A Layman's Guide to Monetary Crises
- Feature103-104, 120, 269-270A Nursery Tale
- Pictorial106-115Twenty Years of Playmates
- Feature119, 245, 248The Other Bubblies
- Feature121-124, 263, 265Is It Nice to Have Sex with a Brussels Sprout?
- Feature125, 134, 235-236Mr. Morley I Presume
- Pictorial126-127, 129, 131-132Painted Lady
- Feature135-138, 140, 164, 229-235Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part VI: The Heat's On
- Pictorial143-144, 147-151Nancy Cameron, Miss January, 1974
- Feature154-156, 158, 273, 275, 277-279, 281, 283-284Jerry Lewis, Birthday Boy
- Feature157, 242, 245Can Tennis Swapping Save Your Marriage?
- Feature160-163, 269Free Style!
- Feature167-168, 239, 241Nevada
- Feature169, 172, 213, 225-227Haiti, Goodbye
- Feature173-174, 211, 266-267The Country That Wasn't There
- Feature175-178, 192, 217, 220-222Dürling or the Faithless Wife
- Pictorial179-180, 182-183, 185-188, 190-191Playboy's Playmate Review
- Pictorial197-210Twenty Years of Playboy
- Feature212, 285, 287I'm Ok--You're So-So
- Feature233-234Rat-A-Tat-Tat!