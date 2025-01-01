Vol. 21, no. 2 – February, 1974
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature58-59, 180-181Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part V: Masturbation
- Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 174-176Playboy Interview: Clint Eastwood
- Feature78, 80, 122, 208-212, 214-216Baby
- Feature83-84, 92, 152, 157-163Can a Cultural Worker from Beverly Hills Find Happiness in the People's Republic of China?
- Pictorial85-86, 89-90Alexandra The Great
- Feature93, 96, 100, 104, 164Watergate wasn't All My Fault
- Pictorial97-99Getting into Sweaters
- Feature105, 190Nothing but Bad News
- Pictorial107-111Francine Parks, Miss February, 1974
- Feature114-116, 199Car-Fi
- Feature123-124, 126, 191-196, 198Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part VII: Murder Inc.
- Feature129-130, 204-206, 208Terror Stalks the Fat Farm
- Feature131, 167-168Neuroses of the Rich
- Pictorial133-139, 169-170The Girls of Skiing
- Feature142-144, 200, 202Strung Out on Blast
- Feature145-151, 182-185, 187-189Jazz & Pop '74
- Pictorial153-154, 180"Butterfly" Girl