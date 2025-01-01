Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 2 – February, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature58-59, 180-181
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part V: Masturbation
  2. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 174-176
    Playboy Interview: Clint Eastwood
  3. Feature78, 80, 122, 208-212, 214-216
    Baby
  4. Feature83-84, 92, 152, 157-163
    Can a Cultural Worker from Beverly Hills Find Happiness in the People's Republic of China?
  5. Pictorial85-86, 89-90
    Alexandra The Great
  6. Feature93, 96, 100, 104, 164
    Watergate wasn't All My Fault
  7. Pictorial97-99
    Getting into Sweaters
  8. Feature105, 190
    Nothing but Bad News
  9. Pictorial107-111
    Francine Parks, Miss February, 1974
  10. Feature114-116, 199
    Car-Fi
  11. Feature123-124, 126, 191-196, 198
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part VII: Murder Inc.
  12. Feature129-130, 204-206, 208
    Terror Stalks the Fat Farm
  13. Feature131, 167-168
    Neuroses of the Rich
  14. Pictorial133-139, 169-170
    The Girls of Skiing
  15. Feature142-144, 200, 202
    Strung Out on Blast
  16. Feature145-151, 182-185, 187-189
    Jazz & Pop '74
  17. Pictorial153-154, 180
    "Butterfly" Girl
