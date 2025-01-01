Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 3 – March, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature58-59, 187-188
    Sexual Behavior in the 1970s Part VI: Deviant Sexuality
  2. Interview63-64, 66, 70, 73, 76, 78, 189-190
    Playboy Interview: Groucho Marx
  3. Feature81-82, 104, 150, 152, 154-157
    The Prettyman Plan
  4. Feature84-86, 166-168
    The 300 Needles of Dr. Lau
  5. Feature87, 94, 180, 184, 186
    Lost and Found
  6. Feature95-98, 100, 159-162, 164-165
    V For Victory, Vice And Vegas
  7. Feature99, 169
    Fifteen Awful Martini Jokes and One Great Martini
  8. Pictorial101-102
    The Don's Daughter-in-Law
  9. Pictorial107-112
    Pamela Zinszer, Miss March, 1974
  10. Feature116-118, 212, 214, 216-220
    The Bomb Lives!
  11. Feature119, 128, 144, 191, 194, 196, 200, 202, 204, 206, 208
    Little Enis Pursues His Muse
  12. Feature120, 122, 170-174, 177
    The Golden Madonna
  13. Pictorial124-127
    Close-Ups
  14. Pictorial145, 147, 149, 170
    "Zardoz"
