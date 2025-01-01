Playboy Magazine
Vol. 21, no. 4 – April, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-82, 84, 88, 91-92, 94, 96, 98, 101, 104, 106, 196, 198, 200
    Playboy Interview: Jane Fonda and Tom Hayden
  2. Feature108-110, 118, 212-216, 219
    The Great Switcheroo
  3. Pictorial112-113, 115-116
    Donna Clicks
  4. Feature120-121, 178, 180, 182, 184, 187-188, 190, 193-194
    Blood Tax at Harvest Time
  5. Feature122-123, 132, 134, 252, 254, 256-258, 260
    Resurrection
  6. Feature124-131
    "Fourplay" (A Comedy in Three Acts)
  7. Feature135, 154, 261-266
    Fathers Playing Catch with Sons
  8. Pictorial137-141
    Marlene Morrow, Miss April, 1974
  9. Feature144, 146, 237-238, 240-242, 244
    The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
  10. Pictorial147-148, 151-152
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  11. Feature155-157, 220, 222, 224, 226, 230-232, 236
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part IX: A Little Light on the Syndicate
  12. Feature158-160, 246, 248-250
    The Old Morality
  13. Pictorial161-168
    Sex, Soap and Success
  14. Feature172-176, 204, 206, 208-210
    The Macho Machines
  15. Feature177, 202-203
    The Reference
