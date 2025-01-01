Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 5 – May, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 87, 90
    Playboy Interview: Henry Aaron
  2. Feature92, 94, 96, 98, 106, 222, 224, 226-228, 230-232, 234, 236
    All the President's Men
  3. Pictorial99-100, 102, 104
    Sheer Delights
  4. Feature107-108, 110, 114, 194, 196-200, 202
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part X: Perils of Power
  5. Feature115, 188, 193
    The Good but not Great Gatsby
  6. Pictorial117-123
    Marilyn Lange, Miss May, 1974
  7. Feature127-128, 132, 237-240
    Whores
  8. Feature133, 150, 208, 212, 214-217, 219-220
    How the New York Stock Exchange, the Life Insurance Industry, the Sec and a Host of other Guardians
  9. Feature134-136, 174, 176, 178, 182, 184, 186, 188
    The Antelope Cage
  10. Feature137, 204, 206
    What's Wrong with Adultery
  11. Feature139, 141-142, 144-146
    The Devil and The Flesh
  12. Feature156, 162, 165-166, 170, 172-173
    Mr. Moyachki
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.