Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 6 – June, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature99-100, 102, 238, 240, 242
    Insults
  2. Pictorial103-111
    Hind Sight
  3. Feature120-122, 168, 170, 172, 174-175
    Take Two Aspirins and Masturbate
  4. Feature123, 136, 162, 216, 218-220
    The High-Class Hustle
  5. Pictorial124, 126, 129-131
    Sandy Johnson, Miss June, 1974
  6. Feature137-140, 177-179, 182-184, 186-189
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Part XI: Attack on a Hoodlum Empire
  7. Feature141, 236-237
    Some Like It Cool
  8. Feature142-144, 190, 192-194, 196, 200, 202, 204, 206, 208, 212, 214
    All the President's Men
  9. Feature148-149, 250-254
    Did You Invite Me?
  10. Pictorial151-152, 154, 157-158, 227
    Cynthia Lynn Wood, Playmate of the Year, 1974
  11. Feature163, 228, 230, 232, 234
    The Taste of Gravy
  12. Feature164, 166, 243
    That's Me on Top Helpless!
  13. Feature167, 221-222
    Who was That Masked Man and Who Cares?
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.