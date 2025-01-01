Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 7 – July, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature50-51
    Forum Newsfront
  2. Interview61-66, 68, 72, 74-75, 78, 80
    Playboy Interview: Barry Commoner
  3. Fiction82-84, 90, 94, 178, 180, 184, 186-188
    Bitch
  4. Pictorial86-88
    Viva Vega!
  5. Feature97-98, 124, 126, 168-169
    Witches' Brew
  6. Feature99-100, 104, 106, 154, 156, 158, 161-163
    Nothing but the Truth... and Other Lies
  7. Feature107, 167-168
    Winter of '73
  8. Pictorial108, 110-115
    Carol Vitale, Miss July, 1974
  9. Feature118-120, 190-192
    King Zamp
  10. Feature127-128, 130, 152, 212, 214, 216, 218-224
    Playboy's History of Organized Crime Presents Part XII: The American Nightmare
  11. Feature132-134, 170, 172, 177
    Diary of a Customs Inspector
  12. Feature146-148, 192-194, 196, 200, 202, 204, 206, 208
    Saint Gloria & The Troll
  13. Feature149-151
    "Let My People Come"
  14. Feature153, 188-189
    No Success like Failure
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.