Playboy Magazine


Vol. 21, no. 8 – August, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 60-62, 64, 68, 153
    Playboy Interview: Erich Von Daniken
  2. Feature70-72, 78, 196-200
    Venus or the Virgin?
  3. Pictorial74-76, 156
    Brown Sugar
  4. Feature79, 82, 94, 150-152
    The Atmosphere People
  5. Feature84-86, 90, 168-172, 175-176, 180, 182, 184
    Band
  6. Feature95, 167-168
    It Came to Pass
  7. Pictorial96, 99, 101-103
    Jeane Manson, Miss August, 1974
  8. Feature106-108, 114, 188-190, 192-194
    Down and Out and Female
  9. Feature116-118, 186-188
    The Hard Hearts
  10. Feature121-122, 166
    The Conquest of the Washington Monument
  11. Pictorial123-124, 126, 129-130
    Here Comes the Bride
  12. Feature135-136, 156-158, 160-161, 165
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  13. Feature137-138, 140, 142-144, 146, 148
    Thoreau Never Mentioned the Damn Bugs!
The Playboy Masthead.
