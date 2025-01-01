Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 9 – September, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-74, 76, 78-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90
    Playboy Interview: Anthony Burgess
  2. Fiction92, 94, 96, 196-197
    Jazzing in A-Flat
  3. Pictorial97-98, 101-105
    Do it Now!
  4. Feature106, 108, 110, 118, 208-209
    Bringing the War Home
  5. Pictorial112-114, 116-117
    The Off-Campus Look
  6. Fiction119, 138, 164, 198-199
    A Place to Avoid
  7. Pictorial121, 123, 125-127
    Dealer's Choice
  8. Feature131-132, 200-201
    Insomnia
  9. Pictorial133, 135-136
    Sis! Boom! Ah!
  10. Feature139, 202
    Stopover
  11. Fiction145, 147, 162, 203-204
    Don't Call Me, I'll Call You
  12. Pictorial150-151, 214-215
    Heroes
  13. Pictorial160-161
    Safety Fast
  14. Feature165-168, 170, 179-182, 185-186, 188, 190, 192, 195
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
