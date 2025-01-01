Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 21, no. 10 – October, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 230, 233-236, 238
    Playboy Interview: Al Goldstein
  2. Feature92-94, 242-244
    The Light in the Cottage
  3. Feature97-98, 106, 200, 202
    As in Foyt
  4. Pictorial99-100, 103-104
    "Lepke's" Lady
  5. Pictorial111-112, 114-117
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  6. Feature119, 168, 186, 188-189
    Just My Luck
  7. Pictorial120-127
    Ester Cordet, Miss October, 1974
  8. Feature130-132, 190, 192, 194, 196, 198
    Old Dance on the Killing Ground
  9. Pictorial133-135
    Making Sound Waves
  10. Feature137-138, 224-225
    Three-Part Harmony
  11. Feature140-141, 162, 202, 207-208, 210-212, 216, 218-220, 223
    In Russian, "To Be Silent" is an Active Verb
  12. Feature142-150, 152
    Bunnies of 1974
  13. Feature153-159
    The Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
  14. Feature163, 170, 172, 174, 177, 180, 184
    At Large in the Land of the Tooth Bandit
  15. Feature164-166, 240-241
    Small Visions from a Timeless Place
  16. Feature169, 184-185
    Lie a Lot and Use a Fairly Clean Two-by-Four
