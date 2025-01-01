Playboy Magazine
Vol. 21, no. 12 – December, 1974

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-92, 94, 96, 98, 100, 103-104, 106, 108, 112, 114, 116
    Playboy Interview: Robert Redford
  2. Feature118, 120, 122, 136, 144, 260
    A Tale of Two Sisters
  3. Pictorial123-128
    The Erotic World of Salvador Dali
  4. Feature137, 139-140, 142, 242-243
    Claudia Observed
  5. Feature145, 314-316
    Brennbar's Rant
  6. Feature146-148, 264
    The Whet Set
  7. Feature156-158, 228, 230, 232
    The Sportsedan: Roughing It on the Estate
  8. Feature159, 326, 328-329
    Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein
  9. Feature160-161, 163-164, 244, 246, 248, 250
    The Top of the World
  10. Feature167, 311-312
    Stuck in the Middle with You
  11. Pictorial171, 173, 175-177
    Janice Raymond, Miss December, 1974
  12. Feature180-182, 188, 234, 236-238, 240
    Getting Off
  13. Feature189-190, 206, 265-268, 270-271, 273-277, 281-284
    The Great Shark Hunt
  14. Feature191, 193-194, 196, 336, 338, 340, 342, 344, 346
    How to Cast a Porno Film and not Get too Nervous
  15. Feature207, 316, 319-322, 324
    Remembering the Chelsea
  16. Feature209-218, 260-262
    Sex Stars of 1974
  17. Feature221-224, 253, 255-256
    The Analyst
