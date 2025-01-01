Vol. 22, no. 1 – January, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72, 74, 77-78, 80, 82, 84, 86Playboy Interview: John Dean
- Fiction88-90, 92, 98, 249-250, 252-256, 258A Month of Sundays
- Feature93-97, 236-237Happy 199th America!
- Fiction99, 136, 246, 248Asking for It
- Pictorial100-112, 114, 120, 210, 212, 214, 216-220, 223-224, 226Playboy Mansion West
- Feature122-126, 128-131The Playboy Dime Mystery
- Fiction133, 234-235Paternity
- Feature137, 174, 176, 270-272, 274-278A Very Expensive High
- Pictorial139-140, 142-145Lynnda Kimball, Miss January, 1975
- Feature149-150, 156, 158, 258-260, 262-263, 266, 268-269"Does Your Husband Know You're Bisexual?"
- Pictorial151-154Bardot-Incroyable!
- Fiction159-162, 170, 238, 242-244Captain Burger's American Dream
- Pictorial168-169The Vargas Girl
- Pictorial177-178, 180, 182, 185Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature193-196, 227-232George Plimpton: Playboy Photographer