Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 1 – January, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72, 74, 77-78, 80, 82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: John Dean
  2. Fiction88-90, 92, 98, 249-250, 252-256, 258
    A Month of Sundays
  3. Feature93-97, 236-237
    Happy 199th America!
  4. Fiction99, 136, 246, 248
    Asking for It
  5. Pictorial100-112, 114, 120, 210, 212, 214, 216-220, 223-224, 226
    Playboy Mansion West
  6. Feature122-126, 128-131
    The Playboy Dime Mystery
  7. Fiction133, 234-235
    Paternity
  8. Feature137, 174, 176, 270-272, 274-278
    A Very Expensive High
  9. Pictorial139-140, 142-145
    Lynnda Kimball, Miss January, 1975
  10. Feature149-150, 156, 158, 258-260, 262-263, 266, 268-269
    "Does Your Husband Know You're Bisexual?"
  11. Pictorial151-154
    Bardot-Incroyable!
  12. Fiction159-162, 170, 238, 242-244
    Captain Burger's American Dream
  13. Pictorial168-169
    The Vargas Girl
  14. Pictorial177-178, 180, 182, 185
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  15. Feature193-196, 227-232
    George Plimpton: Playboy Photographer
